60 arrested for breaches of Disaster Risk Management Act in Manchester
MANCHESTER, Jamaica — Police here are reporting that over 60 people have been arrested and charged with breaches of the Disaster Risk Management Act which was imposed to minimise the spread of the novel coronavirus.
Head of the Manchester police, Superintendent Gary Francis, told journalists at a press conference at Golf View Hotel in Mandeville yesterday that the police will be strictly enforcing the Disaster Risk Management Act and the Noise Abatement Act during the Yuletide season.
He is appealing to party promoters to desist from hosting illegal events.
“I want to appeal to the promoters of events [that] whether they classify the events as cookouts, house parties, day rave, these are all unpermitted and illegal activities...we will be strongly enforcing the law. There is a zero tolerance towards these events, because [they] attract the crowd and it goes to support the spread of COVID,” he said.
“Over the past few weeks, we have prosecuted in excess of 60 people for breaches of the Disaster Risk Management Act. We have also prosecuted a number of persons for breaches of the Noise Abatement Act, mainly bar owners, promoters, DJs and persons affiliated with these illegal activities,” he added.
He indicated that the support from the military has assisted the police in cracking down on the breaches.
“We are prosecuting people right across the parish. In northern Manchester 25 people have been prosecuted. In the south we have prosecuted 12 people, and in central Manchester 28 people have been prosecuted. We will continue with the support of our colleagues from the Jamaica Defence Force to enforce these acts to ensure that our citizens are safe,” he said.
— Kasey Williams
