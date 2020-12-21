600 families get Christmas hampers from New Fortress Energy, FFP

AS the world continues to grapple with the novel coronavirus pandemic, the Christmas holidays will be anything but normal for many Jamaican families, especially those who earn below the minimum wage and have either lost their jobs or are earning less since the start of the pandemic.

In fact, according to findings of a recent Inter-American Development Bank survey, nearly 60 per cent of low-income Jamaicans have reported that they or someone in their household have experienced some type of job loss since the onset of the pandemic in March.

In response to this unprecedented level of need, as a consequence of the pandemic, New Fortress Energy Foundation has announced a new partnership with Food For the Poor (FFP) Jamaica, to deliver Christmas hampers to 600 of the most vulnerable families registered on the Government's Programme of Advancement through Health and Education, to bring the spirit of hope and holiday cheers to those who have been severely dislocated.

Packed with a variety of food supplies and personal care items to last a family of four up to one month, a release from New Fortress said the Christmas hampers were distributed December 15 to 17 in communities where the energy provider operates its liquid natural gas (LNG) plants. These include communities in and around Old Harbour Bay in St Catherine, the Port and Refinery Council in Hayes, Clarendon, and in Montego Bay, St James.

Kivette Silvera, executive director at Food For the Poor, said: “This holiday will be unlike anything any of us have experienced, and so we are very happy to be partnering with New Fortress Energy to bring the spirit of the season to these families. We know that they will be very happy to receive these generously packed hampers that will last them into the new year, allowing them to stretch their funds a little further in getting any other necessities that they might need for the holidays.”

In the meantime, Verona Carter, vice-president at New Fortress Energy, added, “Giving back to our communities and helping those mostly in need are at the heart of who we are at New Fortress Energy. Especially during this holy holiday season of celebration and hope, we are proud to make a meaningful and impactful contribution to these most vulnerable families that will help bring joy and peace of mind for the holidays as we all look towards a brighter new year.”

According to the release, each hamper includes cooking oil, canned foods, dried foods, such as rice, flour, cornmeal, peas and milk products, as well as toothpaste, bath soap, toilet paper, and rubbing alcohol. Each hamper also included a chicken, a Christmas cake and a Mustard-seed designed Christmas card wishing the families a happy holiday from New Fortress Energy.

In addition to the Christmas hampers, the LNG provider also delivered toys to more than 2,500 children across three parishes, including to Robin's Nest, Blossom Gardens and the SOS Children's Village in St James.