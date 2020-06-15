8,418 Jamaicans approved for re-entry
A total of 8,418 approvals have been granted to Jamaicans overseas who have applied on the Jamcovid system for permission to return home under the controlled re-entry programme.
“These persons are now free to make their bookings on any available flight,” Prime Minister . Andrew Holness said during a virtual press conference held at the Office of the Prime Minister.
However, he said, there are 1,355 applicants for which the health and immigration authorities are awaiting responses for their home quarantine assessment questions.
“We have sent out multiple e-mails reminding and asking for this information, and I am making a special appeal to these persons to provide it as soon as possible. We are not able to process your application without this information,” the prime minister said.
In the meantime, Holness is urging Jamaican nationals and non- nationals who are returning to respond truthfully to the questions that are asked of them on the Jamcovid website and to refrain from travelling if they are sick.
“The positive rate of incoming persons is one of the most important factors which is taken into consideration in our risked based management approach to COVID-19,” the prime minister noted.
He further added that “anyone entering the island must observe faithfully and consistently all the measures in place. This will help our numbers to remain below the threshold for tightening up”.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy