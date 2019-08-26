8 guns, 89 rounds of ammo seized by police last week

A total of eight firearms and 89 assorted rounds of ammunition were seized in separate incidents across the island last week.

This resulted in four people being arrested in connection with the seizure of four firearms and approximately 54 rounds of ammunition in Westmoreland; one person arrested in connection with the seizure of a firearm in Trelawny; and six people arrested in connection with the seizure of two firearms and 32 assorted rounds of ammunition in St James.

The first seizure in Westmoreland occurred on Thursday, August 22 when officers, who were on an operation in Negril, were called to the transportation centre where two men were said to be in a dispute involving a firearm. The area was searched and a Parabellum 9mm pistol with five 9mm rounds was found beneath a house in the vicinity. A man was subsequently arrested in connection with the find.

Later that day, about 8:00 pm in Beeston Spring in the parish, residents relieved one of two men who were involved in an altercation of a .38 revolver containing three .38 cartridges. The man was injured in the incident and was taken to hospital where he was admitted under police guard. The firearm was handed over to the police.

And approximately 10:00 pm on Friday, August 23, a man was arrested in Whitehall in the parish and later charged following the discovery of a Taurus semi-automatic pistol affixed with a magazine containing 10 9mm rounds of ammunition in his possession. The weapon was found beneath the driver's seat of the vehicle he was driving. He was identified as 36-year-old Jeffery Reid, farmer of West End in Negril, Westmoreland.

On Saturday, August 24, during an operation on Dawes Lane in Sheffield district in the parish, an unoccupied shop was searched and a black sock containing one Glock magazine and 36 .40 rounds of ammunition were found. Two people were arrested in connection with the find.

Over in Trelawny, a firearm was seized on Wednesday, August 21 about 11:25 pm. A team of officers was in the area of Spicy Hill when they heard loud explosions. During a patrol of the area, 29-year-old mechanic Jofari Pyke, otherwise called “Shortman”, of Barnstable District, was seen removing a Taurus 9mm pistol from his waistband. He was subsequently arrested and charged.

In St James, the first incident took place on Thursday, August 22 when a woman handed over nine .45 cartridges to the Anchovy Police. She reported that she found them inside her spouse's backpack. The police are still searching for the suspect.

On Friday, August 23 about 6:30 am, a joint police/military team conducted operations in Coconut Loop, Catherine Hall, St James, where a house was searched and two firearms — one Smith and Wesson 9mm pistol, and another 9mm pistol — and 23 rounds of ammunition were found. An extra magazine and spring were also found. Six people were taken into custody as investigations into this seizure continue.

The St Andrew South Police reaped similar success during a pre-dawn operation on Saturday, August 24, which resulted in the seizure of one Mossberg 12 gauge shotgun and three cartridges. No one was arrested in connection with that seizure.