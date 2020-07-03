8 more imported COVID-19 cases but recovery remains high

EIGHT more people have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, bringing Jamaica's number of cases to 715.

Five more people have also recovered from the virus since Wednesday and have been released. This brings the number of recovery cases to 560, giving the island a 78.3 per cent recovery rate.

The disclosure was made by Minister of Health and Wellness Christopher Tufton during the weekly virtual COVID conversations press briefing from the ministry's head office in Kingston, last night.

“The new cases are imported, having arrived recently on flights from the United States of America. They are four males and four females, ranging in age from 21 to 60,” the minister said.

Among the new cases are six Jamaicans, four from Kingston and St Andrew, and one each from St Catherine and St Ann.

Dr Tufton pointed out that there are 136 (19 per cent) active cases currently under observation, with one moderately ill.

The eight new cases bring to 200 the number of imported cases. And of the overall figure, 233 are contacts of confirmed cases, 39 are local transmission, 236 are related to a workplace cluster, and seven are under investigation.

The minister said that 405 or 57 per cent of the 715 confirmed cases are females, while 310 or 43 per cent are males.