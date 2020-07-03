8 more imported COVID-19 cases but recovery remains high
EIGHT more people have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, bringing Jamaica's number of cases to 715.
Five more people have also recovered from the virus since Wednesday and have been released. This brings the number of recovery cases to 560, giving the island a 78.3 per cent recovery rate.
The disclosure was made by Minister of Health and Wellness Christopher Tufton during the weekly virtual COVID conversations press briefing from the ministry's head office in Kingston, last night.
“The new cases are imported, having arrived recently on flights from the United States of America. They are four males and four females, ranging in age from 21 to 60,” the minister said.
Among the new cases are six Jamaicans, four from Kingston and St Andrew, and one each from St Catherine and St Ann.
Dr Tufton pointed out that there are 136 (19 per cent) active cases currently under observation, with one moderately ill.
The eight new cases bring to 200 the number of imported cases. And of the overall figure, 233 are contacts of confirmed cases, 39 are local transmission, 236 are related to a workplace cluster, and seven are under investigation.
The minister said that 405 or 57 per cent of the 715 confirmed cases are females, while 310 or 43 per cent are males.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy