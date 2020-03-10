85 per cent believe reducing debt an important national priority
A majority of Jamaicans polled believe that reducing the country's debt is an important national priority.
The poll, conducted by Don Anderson and commissioned by the Public Policy Unit of Growth and Opportunity Trust, surveyed 1,114 people across Jamaica between March 2 and March 4.
According to the Public Policy Unit, which released the survey yesterday, when the pollster asked “Do you believe that reducing the amount of debt the country owes (its debt burden) should be an important national priority?” 85.3 per cent of respondents said yes, 9.4 per cent said no, while 5.3 per cent said they were not sure or didn't know.
“Clearly, there is tremendous national support for reducing Jamaica's debt burden,” the Public Policy Unit release quoted Anderson.
The unit explained that Jamaica's national debt has been reduced from 145 per cent of GDP in 2013 to a projected 90.2 per cent of GDP by the end of March 2020. However, there is still more work to be done to achieve the 60 per cent debt target mandated by Jamaican law.
“The achievements of Jamaica's economic recovery are attributable to the tremendous resolve of the Jamaican people to deal with this generational problem of high debt,” the release quoted Minister of Finance and the Public Service Dr Nigel Clarke.“We will remain faithful to this objective even as we also pursue policies that support jobs and economic growth.”
