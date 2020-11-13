870K measles cases in 2019, highest number in 23 years — UN
LONDON, United Kingdom (AP) — The number of children sickened by measles in 2019 was the highest in 23 years, according to new data published by the World Health Organization (WHO) and the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
In a study published yesterday, WHO and CDC said there were nearly 870,000 cases of measles last year, and the number of deaths — about 207,500 — increased by almost 50 per cent since 2016. Officials blamed the record number of cases on a significant drop in vaccination; children must receive two doses of the measles vaccine to avoid being sickened by the highly contagious disease.
“These data send a clear message that we are failing to protect children from measles in every region of the world,” said WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus in a statement.
To prevent measles outbreaks, WHO estimates about 95 per cent of the population must be immunised. Vaccination coverage using two measles vaccines has stalled between about 70 per cent and 85 per cent globally.
WHO and CDC warned that the global efforts to stop the novel coronavirus pandemic have also complicated measles vaccination campaigns, allowing the disease to spread further. The agencies said that, as of this month, more than 94 million people in 26 countries are at risk of missing their measles shots because of paused measles vaccination campaigns — and many of those countries are suffering ongoing epidemics.
Of countries with delayed immunization services this year, only eight have restarted: Brazil, Central African Republic, Congo, Ethiopia, Nepal, Nigeria, Philippines, and Somalia.
Measles mostly strikes children under five and can be fatal in those who are malnourished or have compromised immune systems. While more than 95 per cent of deaths caused by measles occur in developing countries, the disease routinely causes large outbreaks across Europe every year.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy