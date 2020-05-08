89 local COVID-19 cases in 0 - 19 age group
A total of 89 people ages 0-19 have contracted the novel coronavirus disease (COVID- 19) in Jamaica.
Chief Medical Officer Jacquiline Bisasor-McKenzie made the disclosure while responding to questions on Wednesday during a virtual press briefing from the Ministry of Health and Wellness head office in New Kingston.
“In the 0-9 age group, we have 35 persons and in the 10-19 age group we have 54 persons,” she said.
Dr Bisasor-McKenzie said that about four children have been hospitalised with the virus and one has died.
Jamaica now has 478 confirmed COVID-19 cases, 186 of which are male and 292 are female. A total of 57 patients have recovered from the virus and nine people have died.
St Catherine accounts for the highest number of cases with 281, followed by Kingston and St Andrew with 100; Clarendon, 35; St Mary 16; Manchester 12; with St James and St Ann recording eight and nine cases, respectively.
Portland has seven cases; St Elizabeth has five; Westmoreland and St Thomas have two cases each; and Trelawny has one. Hanover remains the only parish with no COVID-19 case.
– JIS
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy