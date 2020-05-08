89 local COVID-19 cases in 0 - 19 age group

A total of 89 people ages 0-19 have contracted the novel coronavirus disease (COVID- 19) in Jamaica.

Chief Medical Officer Jacquiline Bisasor-McKenzie made the disclosure while responding to questions on Wednesday during a virtual press briefing from the Ministry of Health and Wellness head office in New Kingston.

“In the 0-9 age group, we have 35 persons and in the 10-19 age group we have 54 persons,” she said.

Dr Bisasor-McKenzie said that about four children have been hospitalised with the virus and one has died.

Jamaica now has 478 confirmed COVID-19 cases, 186 of which are male and 292 are female. A total of 57 patients have recovered from the virus and nine people have died.

St Catherine accounts for the highest number of cases with 281, followed by Kingston and St Andrew with 100; Clarendon, 35; St Mary 16; Manchester 12; with St James and St Ann recording eight and nine cases, respectively.

Portland has seven cases; St Elizabeth has five; Westmoreland and St Thomas have two cases each; and Trelawny has one. Hanover remains the only parish with no COVID-19 case.

– JIS