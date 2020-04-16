ANOTHER BIG JUMP!

THE number of Jamaicans whose tests have revealed the presence of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) jumped by 20 to 125 yesterday, Minister of Health and Wellness Dr Christopher Tufton informed the House of Representatives.

Dr Tufton said that the 20 additional confirmed cases reported yesterday include five males and 15 females, with ages ranging from two years to 43 years.



Two cases were reported as imported, one is a two-year-old male from St James, and the other a 43-year-old female from St Catherine. The other 18 individuals are related to the ongoing investigation into the presence of cases at Alorica Jamaica, a business process outsourcing (BPO) entity in Portmore., St Catherine.



Fifty-two of the country's 125 cases are workers at the call centre.



Their ages range from 18 to 34 years and include 41 females and 11 males. There are 47 individuals from St Catherine; three from Kingston and St Andrew; one from Clarendon; and one from Portland.



Despite providing the details on the latest level of penetration from the virus, Dr Tufton, who was grilled for more than two hours by Opposition Members of Parliament, including Drs Morais Guy, Dayton Campbell and Wykeham McNeill, promised increased testing and improved facilities for dealing with the virus over the next couple of weeks.



He admitted that the management of the Portmore-based call centre breached the protocol that was instituted by the Government when it allowed workers to operate under the conditions which led to the outbreak.



He noted that Prime Minister Andrew Holness had addressed the issue at length on Tuesday, and promised that the matter would be appropriately investigated and appropriate action taken.



According to Dr Tufton, the Government's decision to close down St Catherine for only seven days, compared to 14 days for Bull Bay, St Andrew, and Cornpiece in Clarendon meant that the situation would be reassessed.



He said that Cabinet made the decision based on advice it had been given, and said his ministry would be using the time to do the contact tracing initially to get to the contacts with the employees of the call centre. Any extension of the time, he said, will be based on the progress made during the initial seven-day lockdown.



He said, too, that the Government has a policy regarding social distancing, which is being constantly promoted.



“What we have is a bigger problem, which is unfortunate, as some citizens [are not] complying with what is being advised [regarding social distancing]. The fact is that too often we find persons breaching what has being advocated, and so the enforcement becomes very important,” he said.



He also told the House that a number of arrests have been made for breaches in terms of gatherings and failing to obey the nightly curfew, and warned that the Government could be forced to introduce additional measures if they are required.



“Too often our indiscipline gets the better of us,” said the health minister.



“The St Catherine Health Department has been actively following this situation at Alorica since Friday, April 10. So far over 300 interviews have been conducted with workers and quarantine orders have been served on over 800 people,” Dr Tufton said.

The sampling is expected to continue over the next five days and confirmed cases are being placed in isolation facilities.



In the meantime, Prime Minister Andrew Holness yesterday warned that, even though significant investment had been made in the BPO sector, the Government was not averse to taking extreme measures where they were concerned.



“We can restart businesses, but we do not know how to resurrect the dead,” he stated.

He said all BPOs in St Catherine have been closed and caution issued to operators elsewhere against hiring individuals from these entities in the interim, as the prime minister revealed that he had intelligence to suggest that already individuals from the closed entities have started job hunting.



He added that operators who hired these individuals would be sanctioned.



The prime minister said the affected workers have all been placed under a 14-day quarantine and cannot during that time begin new employment.

— additional reporting by Alicia Dunkley-Willis