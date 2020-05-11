A GIFT FROM FOOTBALL STAR RAHEEM STERLING

A GIFT FROM FOOTBALL STAR RAHEEM STERLINGHarry Joseph (centre), 92, gladly receives a care package from Rasheim Stewart (left) and Yvonne Foster.

The care package was one of many sponsored by England's Jamaican-born footballer Raheem Sterling who frequently contributes and was glad for the opportunity to give to the Maverley community.

The presentation was made on Saturday in Maverley.

(Photo: Naphtali Junior)