A TABLET FOR LEARNING

Kiwanis Club of West St Andrew (KCWSA) President Courtney Morgan (right) hands over an Amazon Fire tablet to Shantae Turner, a grade six student at George Headley Primary School in Kingston on Friday.

Turner, a member of the school's Builders Club, which is sponsored by the KCWSA, was presented with the device based on her positive academic performance.

At left is George Headley Primary School Vice-Principal Mrs Goodhall-Wright. The donation forms part of the volunteer group's thrust to assist students with online learning during the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The tablet was among four donated by First Rock Holding Limited's foundation. Six other tablets sponsored by KCWSA members are to be distributed to other schools.