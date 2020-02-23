A father's plea for help

“I would prefer to have a sick son who I can see rather than visit him at a morgue or burial ground,” the father of a man who suffers from mental illness told Parish Court Judge Chester Crooks in a desperate bid for help in the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court on Friday.

His son, Orlando Grant pleaded guilty to stealing a bicycle valued at $20,000 that was parked inside the complainant's yard in his community.

After his son pleaded guilty, the father, who was unable to make restitution on Friday, said he was willing to pay the overall amount in parts.

The concerned father, who told the court that his son had mental health and drug addiction issues, said he wanted the best for his son.

Admitting that he needs help to prevent his son from being killed, given the environment they live in, the father said he has been in dialogue with a rehabilitation centre in St Ann.

However, his son was arrested before he got a chance to meet the representatives.

The court was told that when the police arrested Grant he said: “Offica mi nuh know a wah happen to me but me really need some help.”

When the matter was called up on Friday he told the seemingly polite man: “Pleasant good morning your honour, I am...old boy your honour. I have always try to do my best,” Grant said.

“So what happened?” Crooks asked.

“I left high school and started taking drugs and it trigger me off. I am still trying to find myself,” he stated.

By this time the father said, “I would a like him come off the road. I would want him to go in a rehabilitation home.”

Prior to setting a March 12 return date for the file to be completed and for his father to pay the complainant for the bicycle, Crooks made a ruling that he is to be transferred to the Tower Street Adult Correctional Centre for psychiatric evaluation.





