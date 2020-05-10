A sigh of relief for Manchester firemen
MANDEVILLE, Manchester —Like farmers and numerous householders who depend on rainwater harvesting, firemen in this mountainous south-central parish are giving thanks for recent showers.
Manchester firefighters were pushed to the limit in the first four months of the year as drought and strong winds fuelled numerous bush fires.
“Yeah man! We welcome the rains because it has significantly cut down the bush fires,” deputy superintendent for fire services in Manchester, Emrick Needham, told the Jamaica Observer last week.
Figures released late last month said that between January 1 and April 21, there were 258 bush fires in Manchester, 39 per cent of which happened in April.
Experts say that while bush fires can be started naturally by lightning and spontaneous combustion in a pile-up of dried wood, sticks and leaves, most fires in Jamaica are caused by humans including farmers clearing land, the burning of garbage and careless disposal of cigarette butts.
In a recent release pointing to the dangers caused by bush fires, Custos of Manchester Garfield Green said people's careless approach to fire “must stop” as it poses “a threat to our health and the safety of the environment”.
“Let us think wisely and act responsibly,” he said.
He urged residents to know the phone numbers of their nearest fire station such as Mandeville: 876-962-2588 and Christiana: 876- 964-2444. — Garfield Myers
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy