Accused in murder of boy, 8, appears in court today
OCHEST Rose, the man charged with the murder of eight-year-old Galen Buchanan, is to appear before the court today.
The accused was initially scheduled for the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court on Tuesday but was not brought as expected.
It was later learnt that the case file had not yet been submitted to the court. When the matter was called up yesterday afternoon Parish Judge Carole Barnaby questioned why the accused man had not been brought and was told that a writ was needed.
A police liaison officer then told the court that she would check further with the authorities today.
However, Judge Barnaby told the officer that she should commence her inquiry yesterday.
The officer was then bound over to attend court today.
Galen, the son of a woman with whom Rose had a relationship which lasted eight months, went missing on Tuesday, January 21.
His body was found about 3:15 pm on Thursday, January 23 in the Kingston Harbour by residents of Royal Palm, Bournemouth Gardens, with his hands bound.
Rose was arrested in Trelawny on January 25, and was later charged on February 4.
— Racquel Porter
