Annotto Bay, Port Antonio hospitals to benefit from 23rd Sagicor Sigma Run

ADMINISTRATORS and staff at the Annotto Bay and Port Antonio hospitals have welcomed the news that they have been named as beneficiaries of the 2021 Sagicor Sigma Corporate Run.

Marsha Lee, CEO of the Annotto Bay Hospital, expressed her gratitude after the hospital was chosen as a beneficiary, noting that the past year has been a challenging one in light of the novel coronavirus pandemic. Lee said that although the hospital is a Type C institution, it has been operating as a Type B due to the demands.

“We are also a referring hospital for Port Maria and Port Antonio hospitals, and as a result our resources are significantly stretched; and many times, with the limited equipment, we have to improvise to save our patients”, Lee said.

She added that the paediatric unit of the hospital is in need of support, requiring critical medical equipment, especially for premature babies, such as ventilators, incubators, defibrillators, nebulisers, warmers and cardiac monitors for maternity patients.



“It is the greatest source of joy when we are able to see our premature babies become healthy enough to go home with their parents,” Lee said.

Proceeds from the run will also be used to purchase equipment for the cardiac unit of the hospital.

Althea Gardner, CEO of the Port Antonio Hospital, expressed similar sentiments, saying the donation will help to procure much-needed medical equipment for the maternity and paediatric wards, thereby improving the overall well-being of mothers, infants and children in the hospital's care.

“In addition to ventilators, incubators and warmers, we are also in need of delivery beds, portable X-ray machines and CTG machines,” Gardner said.

Sagicor will also be developing a one-year educational programme to get the nation's children back on track with their education as many students' school routine was significantly disrupted due to the pandemic. Tablets will also be purchased to support students who are unable to afford the device for online learning.

“The beneficiaries remain at the forefront of why we do Sigma Run, and we are asking all Jamaicans, at home and abroad; corporate Jamaica and individuals to help us in giving back to our health and education sectors,” said Alysia White, executive director of the Sagicor Foundation.

Sagicor is hoping to raise $50 million to assist the beneficiaries.



This year's Sigma Run will be virtual with an invitational event held on Sunday, February 21 in New Kingston. Those registered are asked to run their individual race and submit times via the 'My Virtual Sigma Run' link on the website at www.sagicorsigmarun.com.

Since its inception in 1999, Sigma Run has impacted numerous lives and has contributed greatly to developing various institutions across Jamaica. Through the support of corporate Jamaica and individuals over the years, Sigma Run has raised over $450 million to support numerous health, education and child-related charities throughout Jamaica.