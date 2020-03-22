BACK HOME IN THE NICK OF TIME

Among the several Jamaicans who returned home yesterday before last night's 11:59 closure deadline of the Norman Manley International Airport, was Ashley Bridgemohan, who took no chance with full coverage of her eyes, nose and mouth. (Photo: Garfield Robinson)

Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive

ADVERTISEMENT