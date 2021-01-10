BUTCH RESTS

GORDON “Butch” Stewart's love for his family, Jamaica, the Caribbean, and the sea was yesterday highlighted as among his most endearing traits by his widow and children, in a tear-filled private mass of thanksgiving for his life at Rio Chico in Ocho Rios, St Ann.

Stewart, who died last Monday night at age 79, was fittingly interred on a mound overlooking the Caribbean Sea, flanked by the graves of his son Jonathan, father Gordon Leslie, brother Peter, and brother-in-law William Hawryluk.

As the coffin with his body was being lowered into the grave, a sailboat glided slowly across the Caribbean Sea as if in tribute to the man who enjoyed swimming and fishing.

The moving tributes to the man who built a tourism empire — Sandals Resorts International — and whose entrepreneurial ventures earned him the Order of Jamaica, the country's fourth highest honour, also underscored his generosity which, the family pointed out, knew no bounds.

“He was loving, kind, generous to a fault, and the most fair and warm person I have ever met. But these are my words,” Stewart's widow Cheryl said.

“He, on the other hand, would describe himself as a simple man who enjoyed nothing better than swimming in the ocean with his friends, eating good Jamaican food, and chatting the day away — with him doing most of the talking and everyone else listening intently as he told his colourful stories.”

Describing her husband as her best friend and the love of her life, she said: “Just like the sun cannot exist without the moon, Butch and I could not exist without each other. He was my everything, and throughout the years we completed each other. In love, we were drawn to each other like a moth to a flame. It was pure and impenetrable and out of that love God blessed us with three precious children.”

Against bright skies, impeccably manicured lawns overlooking a calm, alluring blue sea, Stewart was eulogised in the private chapel he built for Sunday mass, celebrated by closest family and friends, led by The Most Rev Charles DuFour, Roman Catholic archbishop emeritus of Kingston, assisted by Rev Deacon Baldwin Powell.

But their sense of loss could not be masked by the pristine setting.

The small body of mourners — inconveniently reduced by COVID-19 guidelines — wore a dazed look of disbelief. Was it really Butch Stewart who lay so still in that majestic casket?

His youngest son, Gordon Jr, in his tribute, noted that his father worked every day and night “creating a legacy so large that only now I'm beginning to understand the magnitude of how many people you affected.

“I will never forget our 6:00 am fishing trips,” he said.

“I look back at pictures and videos and cry because I know that the memories have come to an end,” said Gordon, 18.

“When dad was sick he would tell me every day that I was his hero. I did not feel like a hero helping dad, I helped dad because I loved the man more than life itself.

“As some of you know, dad passed away in my arms. When I saw dad go I saw something truly beautiful in his eyes, and there's no doubt in my mind that what dad saw was Jonathan (Butch's late son) standing tall at the gate of heaven welcoming his daddy home.”

His twin sister, Kelly, noted that her parents raised her with three guiding principles — passion, generosity and integrity, “traits that my dad embodied with his entire being”.

Her father, she said, was the most charming man she had ever known, “but that's not why he's so incredibly loved; he radiated all that was good in the world and surrounded everyone around him with unconditional love, kindness and respect”.

One of Kelly's older siblings, Sabrina, said her father always told her she was the centre of his world.

“Everyone said I had you wrapped around my finger, but it was you who had me totally wrapped up, as I could not get enough of you. No matter what you were doing I was always watching, mentally taking notes and always looking up to you.

“I love you so deeply, fiercely and purely; I cannot imagine ever loving anyone as much as I love you. You had such confidence in me when I had none in myself and showed me the way every single day,” she stated.

Stewart's oldest son Brian Jardim, noted that his father touched lives, made vacation dreams come true, built life-long friendships, and “showed the world just what a poor Jamaican country boy is capable of.

“He took so many along with him on his magic carpet ride. With his genuine love for people, his willingness to listen, and his legendary work ethic he disrupted the status quo and created something very, very special,” he said.

Stating that his father's benevolence knew no bounds, Jardim said: “He knew what it was to struggle and helped so many through their difficult times. From old friends to complete strangers, he gave back and paid it forward with the biggest heart and the least fanfare.”

Second son, Bobby, also spoke about his father's generosity, noting that he quietly helped many people.

“He never needed nor wanted anyone else to know; he just always gained a deep satisfaction at being able to help others.”

He recalled that when he learnt of his father's diagnosis he was struggling “to make sense of how we could possibly be losing this great man”.

“It was the night of the Bethlehem Star. I couldn't help but notice the moon, which that night was shining a deep bright orange as it reflected the light and energy of the sun, and my mind was drawn to how much it was like dad's life, reflecting the spirit and energy of his faith in God that formed his character.

“As the evening progressed... dark clouds started building and began to obscure my sight of the moon. Eventually the clouds covered the moon entirely and blocked it from view, but yet the sky continued to be lit up by the moon as it shone brightly nevertheless from behind the clouds…

“… And at that moment an analogy became clear to me; the moon was his soul and his character, his life a reflection of his faith in God in the form of the sun, the clouds were his illness, and while illness and death may eventually obscure the life and light from the moon, his soul continues to reflect the energy of God lighting the heavens above, regardless of the clouds below.”

Daughter Jaime said that her father gave each of his children everything, much of which he didn't even have himself in his childhood.

“You fought to give us an impeccably solid foundation, a strong education, appreciation for every aspect of our country, and our people, our region and the wider world. You gave us opportunities both for adventure and our careers. You taught us the importance of a strong work ethic and the importance of being the example,” she said.

“From the day we were born the importance of family was that tight glue that held it all together, but underneath these pillars of our foundation we learnt much more... You shared with us that true reward lies in the feeling of helping others, giving to the person in need without judgement or expectation for anything in return, to help outside the limelight, knowing and really feeling that's where God exists — within our inner charity.”

The tributes were completed by son Adam, who said his father was “a boy who grew up on a beach in Ocho Rios, turned entrepreneur…”

“You approached every day to change the world; nothing was impossible. Our family couldn't be more proud of the legacy you have created or the incredible life you lived. In what felt like a brief moment, a 52-year moment, you created it all — everything we are today.

“This amazing family, these industry-leading companies, this world-class brand and team who would do anything for you; you put the Caribbean on a world stage, and to quote you dad you did it all without working a day in your life.”