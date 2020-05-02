PHOTO: Baby Lockdown

This picture, taken on April 28, 2020, shows 23-year-old Manju Bauri resting next to her newborn baby boy named 'Lockdown', in their temporary rented quarters in Agartala, India. Baby Lockdown was born on April 13 during a nationwide lockdown imposed by the Government as a preventive measure against the spread of the COVID-19.

His parents Manju and Sanjay Bauri, who sell toys and street utensils in the city, said they named their baby boy to remember all the problems they had to face during this difficult time.

(Photo: AFP)