Ban on imported romaine lettuce still in place, says ministry

THE Plant Quarantine and Produce Inspection Branch of the Ministry of Industry, Commerce, Agriculture, and Fisheries is reminding consumers and traders that the ban on imported romaine lettuce, which was imposed in November 2018 is still in effect and has not been lifted.

“No romaine lettuce is, therefore, currently being imported into the island. Other varieties and locally grown lettuce are safe to consume,” the ministry said.

The reminder from the Plant Quarantine and Produce Inspection Branch comes against the background of a November 22 report that 40 people in 16 states in the United States became ill and were hospitalised after consuming romaine lettuce, which contained E coli.

The bacteria poses a serious threat to public health, causing diarrhoea, urinary tract infections, respiratory illness, and pneumonia, among other illnesses, the ministry warned.

Last year, the Plant Quarantine Branch, working in collaboration with the Public Health Division of the Ministry of Health and Wellness, suspended the issuing of permits for the importation of romaine lettuce.

Imports that were in transit were seized and destroyed upon arrival in Jamaica.