Belize police probe discovery of burnt aircraft
BELMOPAN (CMC) — Police were continuing their investigations into the discovery of a burnt out plane near the village of Chan Chen in Corozal District, which is not far from the Mexican border.
The authorities are working on the theory that the plane may have been used to transport illegal drugs and had made an illegal landing before it either combusted or was torched to destroy any evidence of its cargo.
In a statement, the police said that the twin-engine aircraft with markings N-5461 was found approximately quarter of a mile north-west of Chan Chen Village and that 75 per cent of the aircraft had been destroyed.
It said that there were several other items discovered at the scene, including 11 small aluminium buckets, four portable rechargeable led lights and a magazine containing thirty-four live rounds of seven point six-two ammunition.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy