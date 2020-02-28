Belize against non-essential travel to several countries
BELMOPAN, Belize (CMC) — The Belize Government says it is not recommending non-essential travel to China, Taiwan, Hong Kong, South Korea, Iran, Italy and Japan, as the country continues to monitor the deadly novel coronavirus (COVID-19) that has killed more than 2,700 people in those countries.
While the majority of the deaths have occurred in China, where the virus was first detected, the authorities here said the virus has now spread to 34 countries outside of mainland China.
It said that while the World Health Organization (WHO) and the US-based Center for Disease Control have reported a decrease in the number of cases in mainland China, particularly in Wuhan Province. It is anticipated that the number of cases outside of China will continue to rise.
“While the Ministry of Health continues to heighten surveillance at points of entry, the ministry is aware that new studies are showing that individuals who may not be showing symptoms can be infected and also have an unknown source of infection.”
No Caribbean country has as yet reported any positive case of the virus.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy