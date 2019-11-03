Bent loses his US visa too

ANOTHER casualty of the United States stripping prominent Jamaicans of visitor's visas is Senior Superintendent of Police Terrence Bent, the Jamaica Observer can report.

The United States Embassy in Kingston cancelled visas issued to Cabinet minister Daryl Vaz, Opposition Member of Parliament Phillip Paulwell, senior police personnel and businessmen, according to sources close to the embassy.

Bent could not be reached for a comment yesterday, but an impeccable source confirmed that the feared crime fighter was also affected.

Bent was the last head of the now defunct Mobile Reserve Unit of the Jamaica Constabulary Force, the disbandment of which was supported by the United States.

Vaz said on Friday that he would reapply for a visitor's visa to the US, but it is not certain if others affected will do likewise