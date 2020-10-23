PHOTO: Breast cancer awareness

Scotiabank staff at the New Kingston branch gathered outside the office on October 16 — World

Mammography Day — to raise awareness for the need for early detection in the fight against

breast cancer. At the start of October, the Scotia Insurance team, which provides critical illness

and life insurance policies, announced that it will be giving away one free mammogram per day

during the month of October.

