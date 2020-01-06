PHOTO: Buying Jamaica

These two Chinese nationals await transportation on Darling Street in downtown Kingston after stocking up on bags and bags of fresh herbs and ground provisions at Coronation Market ahead of the recent Christmas holidays. (Photo: Karl McLarty)

