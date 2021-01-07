CMO says Jamaica will get access to safe, reliable vaccines

THE relatively short period of time in which medical scientists and pharmaceutical corporations have developed COVID-19 vaccines is now a hot topic among sceptics and the anti- immunisation lobby, but local health authorities are assuring Jamaicans that the antidotes are backed by years of research.

The novel coronavirus pandemic simply sped up that process, Chief Medical Officer Dr Jaquiline Bisasor McKenzie explained at a Ministry of Health press conference on the weekend.

“The development of vaccines...is something that usually takes a long time [but] what you would have had done is several years of work has been carried out in a short period because of the concentration of resources that have been put in,” she said.

With 16 per cent of specified categories of Jamaica's population initially set to have access to the vaccine in the second quarter of this year, many have made it clear that they will not be inoculated.

The apprehension and conspiracy theories have emerged alongside anecdotal reports of persons having no unusual, adverse side effects to the vaccine in jurisdictions where they are already being administered.

The CMO stressed that the modality of the vaccines have been investigated over time, given the presence of other types of coronaviruses.

“These vaccines have gone through a rigorous process of development and the process of development did not necessarily start (last) year; a lot of research has been going on for years because the other coronaviruses that previously created health problems...efforts have been made for years in terms of the development of vaccines for these coronaviruses, so what you see now is a culmination of those efforts,” she emphasised.

Dr Bisasor McKenzie said Jamaica will, therefore, get access to safe and reliable vaccines, once they are approved.

Meanwhile, Minister of Health and Wellness Dr Christopher Tufton said in the coming weeks the ministry will launch a vaccine sensitisation campaign.

He said Jamaica continues to rely on expert technical opinion from the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO), which is monitoring just over 50 vaccines being developed by different companies.

Asked if Jamaica would be willing to accept vaccines made in China, the health minister stressed the importance of utilising the COVAX facility, through PAHO, to ensure that the country receives the safest and most effective COVID-19 vaccines.

He said the eventual decision as to which vaccines are best suited for Jamaica is not a reflection of the quality of the work done on the vaccines nor the strength of bilateral relations with specified countries.

“That's why we are with the COVAX programme and will remain there at least for the time being,” he said.

COVAX is the vaccination arm of the Access to COVID-19 Tools (ACT) Accelerator, which was launched last April by the World Health Organization (WHO), the European Commission, and France to ensure equitable access to COVID-19 vaccines regardless of economic status of each country.

Chinese vaccines have made the list of vaccines under development, which are being monitored by PAHO through the COVAX mechanism.

In a Jamaica Observer interview last week, reflecting on China's role in the pandemic, a year after the virus broke out, embassy spokesman Xia Shaowu said China hoped its vaccines will be included in COVAX's procurement list as soon as possible after their development.

He said China joined COVAX to promote fair distribution of vaccines, ensure the provision of vaccines for developing countries, and encourage more capable countries to support the facility.

Jamaica is also awaiting the results of the trials for two vaccines from its Caribbean

— Alphea Saunders