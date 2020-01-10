Photo: COFFEE TASTING

Tourism Minister Edmund Bartlett (right) sips coffee along with (from left): chairman, Jamaica Coffee Exporters Association Norman Grant; CEO, Stoneleigh Coffee Stephen Shirley; acting director general, Jamaica Agricultural Commodities Regulatory Authority, Gusland McCook; and Jamaica Agricultural Society (JAS) President Lenworth Fulton. They were at yesterday's launch of the third annual Jamaica Blue Mountain Coffee Festival at The Knutsford Court Hotel in New Kingston. (Photo: JIS)

