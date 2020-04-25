COVID-19 cases now 288

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the island jumped to 288 yesterday with the addition of 31 new cases over the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health and Wellness reported late last evening.

'The 31 additions come in the wake of the island having boosted its testing capacity with the commissioning of the new COBAS machine at the National Public Health Laboratory in Kingston. It complements the testing being done at the National Influenza Centre, also in the capital,” the ministry explained.



Of the 31 new positive cases 12 are males and 19 females, who range in age from two months to 72 years, the ministry said, adding that 25 of the 31 are associated with the call centre cluster in St Catherine and six are under investigation.



Jamaica now has 34 imported cases — eight that are local transmission with no epidemiological link; 155 are local transmission linked to the workplace cluster; 68 are contacts of a confirmed case; and 23 under investigation.

So far, 2,518 samples have been tested. In addition to the 288 that have returned positive results 2,221 are negative; and nine are pending.



There are 288 people in isolation and 91 in quarantine in a Government facility. Seven people, including a four-year-old child, have died. Twenty-eight people have recovered.