COVID-19 hits family hard

THERE have been many jokes on social media about the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19), with many of the people making the posts apparently unaware of the untold hardship the pandemic has been having on countless numbers of Jamaicans.

Among those who will not find COVID-19 jokes funny is a 50-odd-year-old single mother of three young men — all in their 20s.



Before the outbreak of the virus, all four had jobs which enabled them to put food on the table and pay bills. Now, that has vanished, as they are all in the unemployment line, and life has been made worse by the lockdown in the parish of St Catherine, which makes it difficult for anyone outside to even visit and give a gift of love to the family, whose identities are being withheld in keeping with their request.



The mother, who was the main breadwinner, was blessed with a job in mid-2019 after the company where she worked for several years went under in 2018, triggering a series of financial woes. Her sons also secured small jobs in mid-2019.



They held on to those jobs, although they were at the bottom of the scale, but with constant prayers and faith in God they kept afloat.



Then, COVID-19 intervened.



“I had no idea this was coming,” the mother told the Jamaica Observer on the weekend. “I immediately thought of how my bills and different obligations were going to be taken care of.”



The company she worked for did 80 per cent of its business with the hotel industry, but with hotels now closed and no clear indication when the country's borders will reopen to start accepting visitors again, the firm has joined a number of others on the watch list.



She said staff received pay for the two weeks in March that they worked, and that was it. They were advised, electronically, that they were being laid off for 120 days.



Even if her former employer, which had more than 100 workers, wanted to bless staff with a care package they did not have time to prepare as the company closed the same day staff was advised and the two weeks' salary handed over.



“No care package was received. All masks, hand sanitisers, gloves, and alcohol were locked away as we didn't get to go back to work,” she said.



Then came another blow. The following week, her three sons advised her — one after the other — that they were cut from their jobs because of a downturn in business due to the coronavirus pandemic.



The mother, unlike a number of people across the world who have slumped into depression because of the blow to economies and their families, is taking things in stride.



“I have to be strong, not only for myself but for my boys, too,” she said.



“The situation is stressful, but I take comfort that life is a gift and that God takes care of His own,” she told the Observer. “The young men are bored but are coping as well.”



Amidst the family's grief, the mother said an elderly church sister of hers who lives in the parish, brought her a bag with groceries recently.



But while she is grateful for the gesture and is putting on a brave face, the mother admits she has to face reality.



“The bills are to be paid and I am still getting calls, except for the building society that has given us a three-month moratorium on the mortgage without penalty,” she said, hoping that another Good Samaritan will reach out to her.



She is also looking at other means of earning an income, but the lockdown imposed on the parish makes it difficult.



Her sons, meanwhile, are facing their own challenges.



The eldest son is concerned about his car payments and his inability to contribute to the household bills, while the second young man is concerned about a loan payment that is now due.



The youngest son, she said, is now bored. “The method used to cut the staff at his workplace was last in, first out. He will definitely need to seek re-employment,” she said.



To pass the time, the family plays games and debates current issues.



The mother, meanwhile, agrees that the restrictions imposed by the Government are important to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus, but believes they should have been implemented much earlier.