COVID SALE

Deanell Barnes (left), managing director of ARC Manufacturing Ltd, assisting a customer, Deziann Burton,manager of Trench Town Hardware and Construction, at ARC's special 48-hour yard sale inspired by COVID-19 on Friday at ARC Manufacturing Ltd, 14 Bell Road in Kingston. (Photo: Joseph Wellington)

Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive

ADVERTISEMENT