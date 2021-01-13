Caricom, Canada foreign ministers meet today... virtually
GEORGETOWN, Guyana (CMC) — Caribbean Community (Caricom) ministers of foreign affairs will have talks with their Canadian counterpart, François- Philippe Champagne, on Wednesday during the inaugural meeting of the Caricom- Canada Foreign Ministers' Group which will be held virtually.
Under the co-chairmanship of Minister Champagne and Haiti's minister of foreign affairs and worship and chairman of the Council for Foreign and Community Relations (COFCOR), Dr Claude Joseph, the meeting will focus on the fight against the novel coronavirus pandemic; economic recovery and inclusive growth; and climate resilience and sustainability, Caricom said on Tuesday.
“This meeting signals a new momentum in the existing bonds of friendship, as Canada has shown its willingness to re-engage with the region and strengthen its cooperation with Caricom,” the regional grouping said in a statement, noting that the invitation to meet had come from the Canadian Government.
“This is illustrated by the number of ministerial and high-level engagements that have taken place over the past recent years.
In the context of this reset, the establishment of the Caricom-Canada Foreign Ministers' Group will provide the parties with an institutionalised framework to discuss on a regular basis their shared priorities at the ministerial level.”
