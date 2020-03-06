Cayman Islands suspends non-essential business travel

GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands (CMC) — The Government of the Cayman Islands has announced the suspension of all non-essential official business travel as “a precautionary step” as it continues its efforts to keep the novel coronavirus (COVID- 19) away from the territory.

The announcement was made earlier this week by acting deputy governor and acting National Hazard Management Council Chair Gloria McField-Nixon.

“We know that the coronavirus has significant presence in places abroad. We have reduced and eliminated non-essential travel of the civil service, both for our core civil service and our wider public service. As our business requirements we are stepping down the need for people to travel for work unless it is absolutely essential, again as a precautionary measure,” McField-Nixon said in an interview.

The territory has already implemented travel restrictions for travellers to manage the virus.

Visitors who have been in China in the preceding 14 days before arriving in Cayman will be denied on entry — a restriction in line with many of Cayman’s regional neighbours.

Returning residents who have travelled to mainland China will be quarantined under the direction of the medical officer of health. At this time this is likely to be in the traveller’s home.

McField-Nixon explained that the COVID-19 situation is a “dynamic situation” but Government is looking at all the “phases the island will go through and what steps need to be put in place to maintain a safe staff and a healthy work environment”.

McField-Nixon said support is already being provided and resource supplies are being made available for Government employees.

“The safety of the civil servants is really paramount to us.”

She said measures are being put in place to ensure the continuity of business, including sick leave policy changes and flexible work hours for civil servants.

This action follows Cayman’s activation of its National Emergency Operations Centre (NEOC) earlier this week, in response to the coronavirus threat.

Deputy Governor Franz Manderson convened a meeting of the National Hazard Management Council and announced the partial activation of the emergency response centre.

Hazard Management Cayman Islands Director Danielle Coleman, speaking on Government television on Wednesday, said the activation of the NEOC was critical so that Cayman can have a “coordinated hub”.

“This is no longer a health issue, this is a multi-agency issue,” she said.

Coleman said there are 17 emergency support teams functioning under the NEOC to ensure there is a multi-agency approach to dealing with the virus response