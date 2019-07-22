PHOTO: Celebrating nurses

Matron at Noel Holmes Hospital in Lucea, Hanover, Jillian Mason Quarrie is appreciative as she accepts her gift from Sandals Negril's General Manager David Latchimy. Latchimy was happy to share in the hospital's Nurses' Week celebrations last week, and assisted in issuing reusable water bottles, shopping bags, umbrellas, and key rings to the nurses, courtesy of Sandals, Beaches and Grand Pineapple Negril.

