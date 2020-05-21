Clean up, fix up, this Labour Day, says Grange

MINISTER of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport Olivia Grange is encouraging Jamaicans to use Labour Day to “clean up and fix up” their home environments and heighten preparations for the upcoming hurricane season. This year's Labour Day will be observed on Monday, May 25 under the theme 'Labour at Home'.

Minister Grange said that the theme is relevant in light of the COVID-19 pandemic and the social distancing measures implemented by the Government to contain the disease.

“We want you to 'tan ah yuh yard' and work, because of COVID-19 and the protocols that are in place. We are encouraging everyone to stay home and to do all the things that you would have wanted to do over the years but just never got around to doing it,” she said.

“So you are going to clean up, you gonna plant up,” she added.

Grange highlighted the need for Jamaicans to prepare for the hurricane season, which begins June 1.

“You may want to see what is necessary to be done to your roof, to your windows, to your house top,” she said.

“In other words, this Labour Day, we want you to stay at home and to work at home, to make it a day when the family will do some productive things at home to observe the day,” she added.

Labour Day is organised by the Ministry of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport in collaboration with the ministries of labour and social security, and local government and community development.