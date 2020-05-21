Clean up, fix up, this Labour Day, says Grange
MINISTER of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport Olivia Grange is encouraging Jamaicans to use Labour Day to “clean up and fix up” their home environments and heighten preparations for the upcoming hurricane season. This year's Labour Day will be observed on Monday, May 25 under the theme 'Labour at Home'.
Minister Grange said that the theme is relevant in light of the COVID-19 pandemic and the social distancing measures implemented by the Government to contain the disease.
“We want you to 'tan ah yuh yard' and work, because of COVID-19 and the protocols that are in place. We are encouraging everyone to stay home and to do all the things that you would have wanted to do over the years but just never got around to doing it,” she said.
“So you are going to clean up, you gonna plant up,” she added.
Grange highlighted the need for Jamaicans to prepare for the hurricane season, which begins June 1.
“You may want to see what is necessary to be done to your roof, to your windows, to your house top,” she said.
“In other words, this Labour Day, we want you to stay at home and to work at home, to make it a day when the family will do some productive things at home to observe the day,” she added.
Labour Day is organised by the Ministry of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport in collaboration with the ministries of labour and social security, and local government and community development.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy