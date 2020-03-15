Concern in MoBay over Chinese business closure

There is growing concern in the western Jamaica city of Montego Bay over the closure of some of the popular, Chinese-operated stores there in recent days.

At last count yesterday, seven Chinese-operated stores had drawn their shutters, attracting speculation that something was amiss.

“Big Saturday like today and so much Chiney store close? Something muss wrong man,” was how one resident of the bustling city, known for its tourism, described the situation to the Jamaica Observer yesterday by telephone.

Unconfirmed reports are that some of the operators had travelled to mainland China for Chinese New Year celebration last month, before returning to run their businesses.

Local authorities could provide no information on the possibility of any member of the Chinese community in Montego Bay contracting the deadly COVID-19 virus, which has left gloom over the global marketplace.

Further south, in the parish of Manchester, MegaMart, the largest supermarket here, is taking no chances with the novel coronavirus. The sprawling establishment located on the parish capital's southern outskirts has instituted a thermal temperature check at the inner entrance to the shopping area.

Each person entering is asked by private security personnel, one with a hand-held scanner, to submit to a temperature check.

A refusal, one of the guards explained, means a bar to entry, and if the temperature goes up to 100 degrees farenheit, entry will not be allowed.

This comes in the wake of Friday night's press conference in which Prime Minister Andrew Holness announced new measures to prevent the community spread of the virus, which has been classified as a global pandemic by the World Health Organization (WHO).

Friday's announcement that the cases locally have risen to eight precipitated the quarantine of sections of the Bull Bay community, which borders St Andrew and St Thomas where the first positive case, a visitor from the UK referred to as patient zero, was known to have interacted with community members. The security forces have been deployed to that area to enforce the lockdown.