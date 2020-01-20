Conference to showcase new E-learning Tool coming

THE National Rapporteur on Trafficking in Persons is set to host an inaugural Regional Trafficking Conference in April 2020 geared towards showcasing a new E-learning Tool and other resources to sharpen the skills of key personnel both locally and regionally, in the fight against human trafficking.



The technology, which is the first of its kind in the Caribbean, is dubbed the Human Trafficking E-Learning Tool. It became a reality as a result of a joint partnership and funding of approximately $3 million from the British High Commission (BHC).



Armed with the Human Trafficking E-Learning Tool, first responders and front-line officers involved in the fight against human trafficking will have access to relevant, practical and localised information on human trafficking wherever and whenever they need it. The tool will also provide insight about the general indicators of human trafficking and the resources available to support victims.



Currently, the tool may be accessed through the use of a USB or flat disk drive provided by the BHC or the Office of the National Rapporteur on Trafficking in Persons (ONRTIP). It has eight key sections, which will assist in raising the awareness of individuals about the issues surrounding human trafficking.



The eight sections encompass identifying general indicators of human trafficking and the various ways in which trafficking is manifested locally, including the dominant types of trafficking that occur in Jamaica.



Subsequently, the sections will explore indicators of sexual exploitation by exploring a case study; specific indicators of forced labour by examining a case study; specific indicators of domestic servitude by exploring a victim's experience; forced criminality, which explores the concept as a recognised type of human trafficking; a how can you help section, which supplies the names of persons and numbers to call to report suspected cases of human trafficking and a quiz which forms a final assessment comprising 10 questions covering all the eight sections of the E-learning tool.



Diahann Gordon Harrison, the national rapporteur on trafficking in persons, said following the official launch of the tool, all agencies with front-line officials and first responders will be able to access the technology.



“It is our intent to have the tool made available on the Jamaica Constabulary Force's website. In short order, the tool will also be accessible via ONRTIP's website, which is currently being developed. However, other avenues are currently being explored to have the tool more widely accessible to first responders and front-line officers to enhance their anti-trafficking capabilities,” Gordon Harrison said.



Gordon Harrison continued to explain that other groups will include, but are not limited to, immigration and customs officials, law enforcement officers and medical personnel. She also pointed out that once operational, the tool will be made accessible to the general public via ONRTIP's website.



The tool, which is designed to be compatible with all Microsoft, Apple and Linux operating systems, will also provide a working definition of human trafficking, clarity on the difference between human smuggling and human trafficking plus information about Jamaica's legislation to combat human trafficking.



Further, regional manager for the UK's Immigration Enforcement International (IEI), Richard Cronie, underscored the need for the development of such a tool.



“Human trafficking remains a global problem, robbing millions of people worldwide of their dignity and freedom. The UK Government is playing a leading role in the global response to this horrific crime, and is committed to tackling the exploitation of vulnerable people. Front-line operational officers in the UK are focused on targeting and disrupting organised traffickers, and overseas we work with international partners providing support where we can help make a difference. In the last year alone we have seen significant progress in the UK to tackle human trafficking, with the May 2019 publishing of a wide-ranging independent review supporting of our legislation.”



Cronie added: “The British High Commission is very pleased to have been able to support the development of the Human Trafficking E- Learning Tool by the Office of the National Rapporteur on Trafficking in Persons, which seeks to raise the awareness of human trafficking by front-line officers. One victim of trafficking is one too many. In assisting the development of ONTRIP's tool kit, the British High Commission hopes to help reach those most likely to be able to make a difference to individuals vulnerable to becoming victims of exploitation and trafficking.”