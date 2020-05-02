PHOTO: Continued support for elderly

Roy Townsend, Kiwanis Club of West St Andrew's distinguished president, delivers grocery items on behalf of the charity to a representative of the Red Hills Golden-Agers Citizens' Association at the seniors' meeting hall at the Red Hills Basic School in Red Hills, St Andrew, recently, as the club's monthly contribution to the group continued despite the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive

ADVERTISEMENT