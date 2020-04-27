Cop shot and killed while on duty in St Vincent

KINGSTOWN, St. Vincent (CMC) – A member of the Royal St Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force was shot and killed in the line of duty yesterday morning.

Detective Sergeant Philbert Chambers, who has been described as a rising star in the police force, was in his late 20s.



Commissioner of Police Colin John who confirmed the death said Chambers was allegedly shot by Gleason Lewis, who had been a person of interest to them for some time.



Police that Chambers and other officers went to Lewis' home early Sunday in an effort to apprehend him.

Lewis is said to have opened fire, wounding Chambers, who later died.



A senior police officer said that other officers responded to the shooting, but they were also met with gunfire.

“Chambers was a very hard working officer. He was very dedicated and left no stone unturned in his investigations,” said Assistant Superintendent of Police Trevor Bailey .



In addition to his detective work, Chambers was instrumental in the leadership of a police youth club, through which he organised many activities in his attempt to keep youth in that police district away from crime.



Chambers is the third police officer in St Vincent and the Grenadines to die this year.



On April 10, Constable Daniele Daisy, died after being treated for an illness.



Her death followed that of Assistant Superintendent of Police, Daniel Hall, who died on on March 3, after a period of ill-health.