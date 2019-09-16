Cops arrest taxi, bus operators with over 1,000 unpaid traffic tickets

TWO public passenger vehicle operators were on Friday arrested by members of the Public Safety and Traffic Enforcement Branch (PSTEB), after checks revealed that the two had a combined total of more than 1,000 outstanding traffic tickets.

A release from the Jamaica Constabulary Force's Corporate Communications Unit (CCU) identified the men as 26-year-old Cleveland Dockery, a taxi operator of an Arnett Gardens address in Kingston, and 53-year-old Rohan Williams, a bus operator of a Crescent Road, Kingston 10 address.

According to the police, Dockery was also charged with no motor vehicle insurance coverage, forgery, uttering forged documents, and conspiracy to deceive, after he allegedly altered traffic documents issued to him by the police.

Reports from the CCU are that about 10:00 am, Dockery was stopped by the police on Half-Way-Tree Road in St Andrew, where he was issued with a document for operating contrary to the terms of his road licence, which resulted in the seizure of his motor vehicle.

Dockery allegedly made alterations to the document in order to retrieve the motor vehicle, the police said, adding that checks were made and it was revealed that the documents were forged.

The taxi operator was subsequently arrested and charged. The police said further checks revealed that Dockery had more than 100 unpaid traffic tickets since 2018, for which 10 warrants were issued for his arrest.

He is scheduled to appear before the Kingston and St Andrew Traffic Court today for the traffic offences, and on September 25 at the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court to answer to forgery charges, the police said.

The owner of the motor vehicle, according to the police, was also charged with aiding and abetting no motor vehicle insurance coverage and is to appear before the Kingston and St Andrew Traffic Court on September 27.

Meanwhile, Williams was arrested after he was stopped by the police on Slipe Road, Kingston 5.

The police said checks revealed that Williams had more than 1,000 unpaid traffic tickets and three warrants which were issued for his arrest. He is also scheduled to appear before the Kingston and St Andrew Traffic Court today.