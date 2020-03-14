Court to consider handwriting experts giving evidence via video link

THE COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in consideration being given to allow at least two overseas witnesses expected to give evidence in the ongoing case involving attorney Sean Kinghorn and two others, to testify via live video link.



Kinghorn, his secretary Ruth Ann Kelly Spencer, and farmer Linton Campbell are charged with conspiracy to defraud the estate of a dead St Mary returning resident. The three, who have all pleaded not guilty, are facing conspiracy charges, stemming from an allegation that they illegally created a will for the elderly woman in 2008.



Yesterday, defence attorney Oswest Senior Smith, raising the concern at the tailend of the court sitting, expressed unease over having the witnesses, who are handwriting experts, physically present while giving their evidence given the rate at which the novel coronavirus has been spreading globally. It was also pointed out to the court that one of the experts, although already in the island, was slated to leave the country to return, a further cause for concern the defence attorney pointed out, describing the situation as a “cauldron”.



Yesterday, Supreme Court Judge Justice Lorna Shelly-Williams said the court was not averse to having the evidence elicited via live video link as long as the attorneys made the necessary application to have it done in that manner and there was agreement between both prosecution and defence lawyers on that particular arrangement.

“The equipment is here, everything we need is available… the documents can be placed on the screen…all things being equal a final decision is to be made, then next week once the relevant agreement is made [we can proceed],” the judge said.

The matter is expected to resume on Monday morning where the defence will continue cross-examination of another grandniece of the deceased who took the stand on Thursday.



In the meantime, courts islandwide yesterday closed their doors at 1:00 pm to allow staff members time to make provisions for their families, especially children, given the sudden closure of schools islandwide and the local transmission of the novel coronavirus. All courts will reopen on Monday, March 16, but under certain conditions. A COVID-19 Court Advisory Committee established by Chief Justice Bryan Sykes to guide the operations of the court, given the onset of the disease, agreed on several protocols to be put in place with immediate effect to reduce the possibility of spreading the COVID-19 in courts.



As a result, court matters that are generally open to the public will be limited to people required for the matter, and members of the media. Discussions are also underway to have some court matters such as mention dates and bail hearing, done via video conferencing.



For the Court of Appeal, beginning Monday, all in-chamber hearings will be done by telephone. All open court matters will proceed as scheduled but only those persons required to be present will be allowed in the buildings.



Meanwhile, for the Home Circuit and Circuit Courts all jury trials currently underway are to be completed within the shortest possible time, the latest by Friday, March 20, 2020. No new jury trials are to begin in the next 14 days. This will be reassessed after 14 days. And in the event some defendants do not present themselves for court, a warrant is to be issued and execution stayed for up to five months.



And people entering the island's court offices will now be required to sanitise their hands. In addition, members of the public are encouraged to take their own pens to sign documents, while members of the public exhibiting flu-like symptoms will be politely turned away from the courts after collecting the requisite information to facilitate the updating of their court files.