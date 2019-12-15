Crafty and Ready one of five for Dane Nelson

The Adin Williams-conditioned Crafty and Ready ignited sparks while landing the $980,000 Dye Job Sprint feature at Caymanas Park yesterday. Jockey of the moment, Dane Nelson, got Crafty and Ready running from early as they vied for the lead with She's A Hit (Shane Richardson).

Then Nelson was holding back his mount, thereby allowing King Arthur (Omar Walker) to take up the running. Nelson then urged his charge to go in chase of King Arthur approaching the home bend and Crafty and Ready quickly caught up with the leader at the top of the straight.

After snaring the lead with two furlongs (400m) left in the six furlongs (1,200m) contest, Crafty and Ready just kept on going and going. He used his nimble hoofs and lengthy strides to blast home by 4 ½ lengths in an encouraging time of 1:11.4 behind splits of 22.3 x 45.2.

Uncle Polly (Phillip Parchment) nipped his stable companion King Arthur on the wire for second place in the Restricted Stakes event for native-bred and imported two-year-olds.

Nelson didn't stop there as he went on to win a total of five races on the 10-race card.

His other winners were God of Love in the first event, Above and Beyond in the second race and Princess Ava in the co-feature the $930,000 Seymour “Foggy” Mullings) Memorial Trophy over one mile (1,600m).

Those three winners were for trainer Anthony Nunes who continued to put in his claim for his first championship.

Nelson's other win was aboard Just Trick Me in the eighth race for trainer Dennis Lee who has now tallied 24 winners in eight race days since returning from Canada last month.

The other co-feature event on the day, the $900,000 Jamaica Racehorse Trainers' Association Trophy, was taken by Rohan's Choice, trained by Patrick Lynch and ridden by Kiaman McGregor.

Rohan's Choice won ahead of Milkman (Robert Halledeen) and Livi's Outrageous, clocking 1:13.1 for the six-furlong (1,200m) event.