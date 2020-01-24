Crime Stop Jamaica gets new manager

CHERISE Bruce-Douglas has been appointed manager of the National Crime Prevention Fund, otherwise known as Crime Stop Jamaica Her appointment became effective on January 2, 2020 and she replaces Prudence Gentles who has retired.

Bruce-Douglas, who has been with the National Crime Prevention Fund since November 2016, will now assume responsibilities for the overall management of the organisation, communications and outreach.

She holds a Bachelor of Science in Psychology and Criminology from The University of West Indies, Mona, and Master of Arts in Criminal Justice and Law Administration from John Jay College of Criminal Justice, New York.

Gentles served in the role for 27 years, during which she pioneered several causes and marketing campaigns for the organisation including the popular Crime Stop television show and more recently CS311.

She further initiated several successful partnerships with other agencies and international partners as a measure to secure funding for the organisation.