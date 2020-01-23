Dad in disbelief after daughter arrested for stealing baby

THE family members of the woman the police have accused of abducting a five-week-old baby last October are distancing themselves from the 21-year-old, claiming that they had no idea the baby she returned home with last December was not her son.

Speaking with the Jamaica Observer yesterday, the accused woman's father, Arnett Ramsy, said the family was torn when lawmen swooped down on their home in Cockburn Gardens, Kingston 11 shortly after 10:00 am and slapped handcuffs on his daughter who is now in custody.

The man said it was at that time that he learnt that the baby — believed to be four-month-old Nyyear Frank — that he had come to love as his grandson was in no way related to his family.

According to Ramsy, his daughter was heavily pregnant when she left home in October for Spanish Town, St Catherine, where she indicated that her partner had been living.

He said while they remained in contact, it wasn't until last month that she returned to the community with the child.

“Everybody thought it was her baby because she was pregnant — straight up. She look like she lose her baby. When the officers came they said that the baby looked like he was in immaculate condition. The whole family had it that it was her baby. So I have no idea how she came in contact with having this baby,” a seemingly alarmed Ramsy said.

He told the Observer that even with the widely publicised reports of the missing child, the family remained unaware that the baby might have been stolen.

The child's mother, 17-year-old Aaliah Wray, was reportedly walking with him along Rousseau Road in St Andrew on October 13, when a motor car approached her with three men aboard.

One of the men reportedly alighted from the vehicle and forced Aaliah and Nyyear into the motor car, before taking the child from the mother and shoving her from the vehicle.

It further emerged that the mother had purportedly gone to meet individuals she had met on social media, who had offered items for the baby.

“I'm ripped up because I had no sign that my daughter would have done something like this. I know when people fall inna depression dem tend fi do erratic things, but I had no sign that this is what was happening. My daughter is a past student of [The] Queen's [High School]. My daughter was fun-loving and everybody love her... I have no idea; I didn't see this coming. If I had the slightest idea I would have returned the baby a long time,” said Ramsy, who added that he is happy that the baby has been returned to his family.

“I am thinking that my daughter would have never stooped so low knowing all that she has been through; knowing that she lost her mother violently when she was nine years old and she's a twin. I raised her. In 1998 her mother bring her come and give me, and is me and my mother raised her. So knowing that she went through that, how can she go put someone else in a situation weh she grow up inna? So I honestly didn't see this coming. I don't know what influence her,” he added.

He said, too, that he is still in the dark as it relates to the identity of the men who allegedly snatched Nyyear and handed him over to his daughter.

“She is not that type of person to be hanging out with the wrong company so who are these people? Where dem come from? How she mix up with them?” he questioned.

Ramsy said while he is deeply disappointed with his daughter's alleged actions, he remains supportive of her and is actively working to retain a legal representative on her behalf.

Another relative of the accused, who spoke with the Observer, also said the family was blindsided by the young woman's alleged actions.

“She was walking up and down in the community with the baby in stroller. She all did a breastfeed the baby fi how long,” the family member said, adding that it was a possibility the baby was stolen because the accused partner “is a man with money”.

The relative said the child was spotted in the company of the woman by a passerby recently, and the police were alerted.

Yesterday, communication officer for the Jamaica Constabulary Force Senior Superintendent of Police Stephanie Lindsay said a baby believed to be Nyyear was brought to the Half-Way- Tree Police Station.

She said while Aaliah has said that the baby found is Nyyear, DNA testing will have to confirm this. Up to press time, the child remained at hospital.

The Observer was unable to reach Aaliah and Nathaniel Frank — the father of the stolen baby — for a comment yesterday.