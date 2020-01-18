PHOTO: Danger averted

The Kingston and St Andrew Municipal Corporation (KSAMC) has kept its promise to demolish a derelict building at 18 Sutton Street in downtown Kingston which was posing a threat to pedestrians and motorists.



On Wednesday, days after residents of the area pointed the Jamaica Observer to the danger posed by flimsy structure on a road which is used by hundreds of students every day, a team from the KSAMC tore down the building, to the relief of many persons. (Photo: Joseph Wellington)

