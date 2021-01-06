Digicel brand ambassadors enjoy Christmas mission

Communities across the Corporate Area were filled with the holiday spirit recently, thanks to a series of Christmas treats jointly facilitated by Digicel and Digicel Brand Ambassadors Bounty Killer, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, and Jesse Royal.

Hundreds of children in Riverton City, Seaview Gardens, Waterhouse, and Swallowfield received toys and educational items in four holiday gift drives.

The giving season was kicked off on December 18 in Callaloo Mews, Riverton by the Bounty Foundation and Digicel.

“We understand that the challenges of this difficult year have had a profound impact on the young ones. Although the festivities of Christmas have been curtailed, we wanted to bring some joy and excitement to the children to ensure they felt some of the holiday spirit,” said brand manager for Digicel, Carla Hollingsworth.

Bounty also welcomed the opportunity to spread joy.

He stated, “I am happy to be back here in Callaloo Mews because this is the place I was born. The Bounty Foundation is proud to collaborate with Digicel to bring smiles to the faces of the community's children for the holiday. The pandemic has taken a toll on a lot of people, and especially the kids. I am grateful to Digicel for helping me bring back some of the Christmas joy to the community.”

Digicel also joined track phenomenon, Shelly-Ann Fraser- Pryce, in her home town of Waterhouse, St Andrew, as she distributed toys, food packages, and other items to more than 500 people throughout the community for the holidays.

“With everything that has happened this year, it's a blessing to be able to contribute to the kids and their families this Christmas. I am so grateful to Digicel for partnering with us, providing all the toys for this gift drive and to helping [to] make this event a success,” said Fraser-Pryce.

The mobile gift drive that roved throughout Waterhouse was led by customer care and experience director for Digicel, Pia Baker, who said: “We are always happy to partner with our Brand Ambassador Shelly- Ann on her initiatives to uplift the youths of Waterhouse. You can tell from all the smiles on the children's faces that these small tokens will have a big impact. We salute Shelly-Ann for her continued support for Waterhouse.”

The holiday festivities were wrapped up on December 28 with a gift drive jointly organised by Digicel and reggae singer Jesse Royal.

Although Jesse was unable to attend in person, he was well represented by Digicel Dealer Partner Manager Jerome White and Dealer Development executive Deneisha Goulbourne. For Goulbourne, Jesse's commitment to Swallowfield was remarkable.

“We were delighted to jump on board to support this positive initiative by our Brand Ambassador Jesse Royal. Although Jesse could not be here in person, it was important to him to contribute to the community in some way this Christmas. We are more than happy to represent him and spread some love throughout the community,” said Goulbourne.

Digicel also partnered with Brand Ambassadors Usain Bolt and Brianna Williams as they treated children in their home towns of Sherwood Content, Trelawny and Norwood, St James.