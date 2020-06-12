Photo: Each one, reach one

Principal Rohan Treleven (left) of Franklyn Town Primary School presents a care package to student Shana-Kay Williams and her mother, Tanesha Henry, at the school in Kingston recently. The care packages were donated by the Each One Reach One Foundation, through Professor Jermaine McCalpin from New Jersey City University and Averidgee Scarlette Ellis, executive director of Each One Reach One Foundation. (Photo: Naphtali Junior)

Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive

ADVERTISEMENT