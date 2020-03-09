#EachforEqual

In celebration of International Women's Day, yesterday, National Commercial Bank, in association with the Jamaica Observer, invited more than a dozen women to read excerpts from some of their favourite books over brunch at an event dubbed 'Booked for Brunch'. Here, attendees at the event, held at the AC Hotel by Marriott Kingston, make the equality gesture in support of all women. (Photo: Garfield Robinson)

