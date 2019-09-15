Epican partners with Jamaica Epilepsy Assn to raise money

The Jamaica Epilepsy Association will partner with Epican Jamaica to raise funds in an effort to secure medication and other services for its members.

The event, dubbed Art for Epilepsy Sip and Paint, is slated for Sunday, September 29 at 5:00 pm at the Epican Lounge, Marketplace, St Andrew.

The partnership with Epican, Jamaica's first and largest cannabis brand, comes as the company had previously aided the organisation through a groundbreaking study of high-CBD cannabis strains and its effects as treatment for epilepsy.

This is not the first time that Epican, a vertically integrated operation, has embarked on research and creation of medicinals. Through a partnership with the Scientific Research Council, the CO2 extraction of phytocannabinoids and terpenes from the cannabis plant for medicinal purposes was undertaken. To date, there have been several studies, locally and internationally, on the use of cannabinoids in the treatment of epilepsy, with some yielding more positive results than others.

“It is our pleasure to be able to support the Jamaica Epilepsy Association in this way,” said Jermaine Bibbons, head of marketing at Epican Medicinals. “As a non-profit entity, there will be several challenges that they have to face, many of which will be financial. The partnership is fitting as the global conversation now surrounds cannabis as treatment for a variety of noncommunicable diseases, and Epican is committed to researching and educating the masses on the advances in medicinal marijuana. As our tagline states, 'Educate, Medicate, and Elevate'.”

In February of this year, the association announced that it was trying to raise US$22,000.

Venessa Hanshaw of the National Epilepsy Association is pleased with the partnership and hopes to raise a substantial sum from this fund-raiser.

Epican is an industry leader in the development of advanced super and sub-critical CO2 extraction technologies for phytocannabinoids, terpenes and cannabis- based phytonutrients. Through collaborations and partnerships the company is advancing the scientific research, education, manufacturing, distribution and access to cannabis-based products in Jamaica.

Art for Epilepsy will combine the relaxing elements of music, libations, cannabis and painting in a relaxed setting, and invites patrons to socialise, unwind and decompress.