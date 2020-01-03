Escaped Nissan exec hiding in Lebanon

BEIRUT (AP) — Interpol issued a wanted notice here yesterday for former Nissan Chairman Carlos Ghosn, who jumped bail in Japan and fled to Lebanon rather than face trial on financial misconduct charges, in an escape that has baffled and embarrassed authorities.

Lebanese Justice Minister Albert Serhan told The Associated Press in an interview that Lebanon “will carry out its duties”, suggesting for the first time that the automotive titan may be brought in for questioning.

But he said Ghosn entered the country on a legal passport, and he appeared to cast doubt on the possibility Lebanon would hand Ghosn over to Japan.

Interpol issued what is known as a ‘Red Notice’, or a request to law enforcement agencies worldwide that they locate and provisionally arrest a fugitive. A Red Notice is not an arrest warrant and does not require Lebanon to arrest Ghosn.

Shortly afterward, Ghosn issued a statement — his second this week — seeking to distance his Lebanese wife and family from any role in his escape.

“The allegations in the media that my wife Carole and other members of my family played a role in my departure from Japan are false and misleading. I alone organised my departure. My family played no role,” he said.

Ghosn, who is Lebanese and also holds French and Brazilian passports, was set to go on trial in Japan in April.

He arrived in Lebanon on Monday via Turkey and hasn’t been seen in public since. In a statement, he said he had fled to avoid “political persecution”.

Lebanese authorities have said that he entered legally on a French passport. Ghosn’s sudden arrival in Beirut shocked Japan and confounded authorities.

How he was able to flee Japan, avoiding the tight surveillance he was under while free on 1.5 billion yen (US$14 million) bail, is still a mystery.

Ghosn, who grew up in Beirut and frequently visited, is a national hero to many in this Mediterranean country, with close ties to senior politicians and business stakes in a number of companies.

People take special pride in the auto industry icon, who is credited with leading a spectacular turnaround at Nissan, beginning in the late 1990s, and rescuing the automaker from near-bankruptcy.

Even as he fell from grace internationally, politicians across the board mobilised in his defence after his arrest in Japan, with some suggesting his detention may be part of a political or business-motivated conspiracy.