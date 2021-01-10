PHOTO: FINAL SALUTE TO BUTCH

Long-time friend of the late Gordon “Butch” Stewart, Saleem Lazarus salutes an image of the business icon during a viewing at Stella Maris Roman Catholic Church in St

Andrew on Friday. Stewart was buried yesterday in St Ann. (Photo: Joseph Wellington)

